Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan is one of the most sought-after actors from the entertainment industry. He has this Midas touch wherein mostly all his movies earn huge at the ticket window and are box office successes. The actor releases one film a year but makes sure that all things are perfect with regards to the same and that's how we get a blockbuster. But did you that there have been times when the actor has signed and also shot for a project but it eventually got called off? Yes, that has happened and one of the examples of it is Time Machine (1992). Shekhar Kapur Birthday Special: Paani, Time Machine - 9 Shelved Movies Of The Filmmaker That Deserves A Revival.

This particular movie of Khan was helmed by Shekhar Kapur and was one of his ambitious projects after Mr. India (1987). Reportedly, Aamir's character in the flick goes in time to meet his parents, whereas Raveena Tandon was paired opposite him. Veteran actors, Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha were playing the parts of Aamir Khan’s onscreen parents. However, sadly this 90s film was shelved and the reason for it was said to be financial constraints and the director's move to the US. Aamir Khan's Lagaan, Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar Feature in Vulture's 101 Best Movie Endings of All Time.

Here's A BTS Footage Of Aamir Khan From Time Machine:

Also, 3/4 of the movie was already shot but never saw the light of the day. It was a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Back to the Future that starred Michael Fox. Well, we indeed missed an opportunity to see Aamir on screen. Stay tuned!

