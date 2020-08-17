Superstar Aamir Khan is currently in Turkey shooting for his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. While his trip has been quite eventful so far with fans thronging to meet him and mobbing his, he also recently met up with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan at the presential residence in Istanbul. It was revealed that Aamir had requested the meeting to discuss his Paani foundation in India. However, this move has been slammed and hard by Twitterati. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Gets Greeted by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan at the Presidential Residence in Istanbul.

Accusing Aamir Khan of siding with Turkey and forging relations with the country that openly supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue (scrapping of Article 370), Twitterati slammed the Laal Singh Chaddha actor left, right and centre. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Gets Mobbed By Fans In Turkey Who Broke Social Distancing Norms To Click Pictures With the Actor.

Check Out Some of The Tweets Below:

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan, after her meeting with Aamir, took to Twitter to share pictures of tehir meeting and wrote, "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" As per reports, apart from Aamri's Paani Fpundationin India, their other topics of discussion included Indian food and culture, handircrafts and social causes that they personally supported.

