Superstar Aamir Khan is currently in Turkey shooting for his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. While his trip has been quite eventful so far with fans thronging to meet him and mobbing his, he also recently met up with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan at the presential residence in Istanbul. It was revealed that Aamir had requested the meeting to discuss his Paani foundation in India. However, this move has been slammed and hard by Twitterati. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Gets Greeted by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan at the Presidential Residence in Istanbul.

Accusing Aamir Khan of siding with Turkey and forging relations with the country that openly supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue (scrapping of Article 370), Twitterati slammed the Laal Singh Chaddha actor left, right and centre. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Gets Mobbed By Fans In Turkey Who Broke Social Distancing Norms To Click Pictures With the Actor.

Check Out Some of The Tweets Below:

A Throwback Burn To When Aamir Khan Felt Unsafe in India... Ouch!:

Aamir Khan Refused to join Nationalist Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu when he was in Mumbai. But he Went to Turkey to meet Turkish PM who supports Pakistan on Kashmir issue and also gave anti-india statements. Won't be surprised if #AamirKhan feels unsafe again in India. pic.twitter.com/e1XihZFfTn — Ajit Doval (@AjitKDoval_FAN) August 16, 2020

A Wise Advice To Aamir Khan:

Once Aamir Khan refused to meet India's friend Israel's PM. Today He is meeting Anti Ind Erdogan As we all know Turkey opposed abrogation of Article 370. Openly support Pak Choose your heroes wisely. #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/obLu6yseEP — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) August 16, 2020

Why Drag SSR Into This?:

#aamirkhan SSR was your CO StAR in PK - No tweet/No condolence message from you - you made video for Chinese people for COVId because they watch your movie and these Chinese killed our Army people - turkey supports Pakistan and they also kill our army - Shame in you-I think u got pic.twitter.com/v3Gmrjrbsh — Nilotpal Mrinal (@nilotpalm3) August 17, 2020

One For India's Intelligence:

The audacity of #AamirKhan to meet with #Erdogan & family shows the extent to which #Turkey owns him#Turkey has made investments across NGOs, SC lawyers, mosque networks, PFI and universities like AMU and Jamia Indian intel is sleeping pic.twitter.com/skSfSp1ry1 — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) August 16, 2020

Uh... New Anti-National?:

New vs old anti nationals#AamirKhan Turkey pic.twitter.com/ernzktgUz8 — caring doctor (@doctor4humanity) August 16, 2020

Anti-Hindu Aamir Khan?

Previously he promoted Anti-Hindu things by his movies. Now he met with enemies of INDIA. This man Aamir Khan han no shame#AamirKhan @aamir_khan pic.twitter.com/CRyvtMSq47 — Spike🚩 (@khiladi_fanatic) August 16, 2020

Actor or Ambassador First?:

Did #AamirKhan met Turkey's President,Erdogan and his family as an Actor or as Ambassador of somebody else? This meeting shouldn't be taken as an ordinary meeting. pic.twitter.com/ViyPyyh4Df — #TheRhino (@TheRhino2131) August 16, 2020

Peeps Clearly Not Over PK:

#AamirKhan is planning a 'Mahabharata' series Dear Hindus, if this project takes off, Aamir will definitely twist entire history of Mahabharata Where Dharma will be mocked, Adharma will be glorified. Never forget how Hinduism was mocked in 'PK'#boycott pic.twitter.com/bHDsEahplX — B-O-S-S⚡ (@DEMON_KHILADI) August 16, 2020

Why Drag Akshay Kumar Too?:

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan, after her meeting with Aamir, took to Twitter to share pictures of tehir meeting and wrote, "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!" As per reports, apart from Aamri's Paani Fpundationin India, their other topics of discussion included Indian food and culture, handircrafts and social causes that they personally supported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).