Music and lyrics go on hand-in-hand. It’s like if the former heals you than the latter relaxes you. Words have the power to express and who a better example then Varun Grover. Case in point: he was just a lyricist in Bollywood until 2015. But when he lifted the trophy for Best Lyricist at the 63rd National Film Awards in the said year for ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, he started getting recognition. Well, he was meant to shine and that’s what he is doing. While the film industry has many lyricists, Grover’s versatility in the field has worked in his favour. Indeed, it’s an art to weave magic via words and so we bow down to the king. Credit De Do Yaar: Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire and 13 Other Lyricists Call Out Music Streaming Platforms With a Song (Watch Video).

And as the talented lad celebrates his birthday today (January 26), we thought of listing his top five works which are soothing to the ‘t’. Also, as we all know that ‘pen is mightier’ than the sword, and Grover is a perfect example of this as he touches souls through his writings. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Anurag Kashyap, Varun Grover and Kunal Kamra Auction Their Trophies to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Test Kits.

'Moh Moh Ke Dhage'

The calming lyrics of this hit song is courtesy Varun Grover. The melody explains about the thoughts on one’s mind wherein it highlights the unspoken words and is definitely an unusual romantic song ever created.

'Tu Kisi Rail Si'

From the film Maasan and sung by Swanand Kirkire, we love how the lyrics here make you go on an imaginary world. Quite a meaningful track that’s among Grover’s best works.

'Jabra Fan'

Starring none other than Shah Rukh Khan, this happy confessional song has super hit written all over it. The music and the emotions via words of a maddening fan of SRK blend in so well that you would love to listen to it on loop. Kajol's Helicopter Eela Trailer Pisses Off Sacred Games' Writer Varun Grover - Find Out Why.

'Khatar Patar'

This melody on the premises of needle and thread (Sui Dhaaga) in a way tells how hard work and perseverance will pay if there’s dedication in whatever you do. Grover makes you fall in love with his writing here. It stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.

'Ud-Daa Punjab'

We told you about Varun’s versatility as an artist and this song proves that there’s no lyricist like him in the business. An intense song with on the point usage of words which might be difficult to understand at a first go, but definitely a drug when you get it.

That’s it, guys! While there are many songs, Varun had churned in his career so far, these are the top five, according to us. So, which one from the above list is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below. Happy Birthday, Varun Grover. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).