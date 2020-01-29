Who is Arushi Sharma, The Other Actress Apart From Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal? Know Everything About The Talented Newbie (View Pics)

Arushi Sharma in Love Aaj Kal (Photo Credits:Instagram/Twitter)

Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal has been one of the most anticipated films and is all set to hit the screens in February 2020. The film starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles also happens to be the debut of newbie, Arushi Sharma. The trailer surprised everyone with Sharma's sweet act as she is seen romancing Aaryan in the film's 90s portion. Arushi's charming expressions soon had everyone asking about her and we bet you too want to know all about her. Well, fear not, we have the answers to all your questions about this beauty! Love Aaj Kal Song Haan Main Galat: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's Groovy Number Will Make You Do The Twist (Watch Video).

This is of course not Arushi's first time working with Imtiaz Ali. Confused? Well, the actress had a blink-and-miss cameo in his much-loved film, Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Arushi portrayed the role of a school teacher Samyukta in the film. In Love Aaj Kal, we bet you have fallen in love with her simplicity and it looks like Sharma is no different in real life. Her Instagram pictures are proof that she loves to keep it classy and simple! Here's some interesting facts about this beauty!

1. Arushi Sharma's Tamasha Scene

In case you thought you had watched Tamasha and not realised where Arushi's scene was, let us remind you that she was a part of the "Chali Kahani" song. Sharma has a scene where a young Ved is seen attending a class in school that has Arushi as the teacher. She even has a small dialogue here!

2.Arushi Has Starred in Web-Series Before

Not many will remember but Arushi was a part of a video called 60 Second Conversations which featured her along with Little Things star Dhruv Sehgal. We have to say, Arushi is quite impressive in this video and looking at that, we are sure she's going to kill it in Love Aaj Kal as well.

3. Arushi's Instagram Style is Simple Yet Stunning!

View this post on Instagram 🍂🍁 A post shared by A R U S H I S H A R M A (@_arushisharma) on Dec 23, 2019 at 4:29am PST

Arushi doesn't seem to be the kind of actress who's too much into selfies or even going overboard with the OOTD kind of posts. Her pictures scream less is more is her mantra and we are all for it! Kartik Aaryan Loses 8kgs for His School Boy Look in Love Aaj Kal (View Pic).

4. Her Bollywood Connection!

Given that she had a cameo in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, Arushi seemed to have had a great time working with the director and even mingled with the lead cast of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor at the film's screening. Arushi is seen posing with Ranbir, Deepika, Ranveer Singh and Imtiaz in this amazing picture!

5. How Arushi Got Cast in Love Aaj Kal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R U S H I S H A R M A (@_arushisharma) on Mar 6, 2015 at 3:45am PST

Imtiaz Ali recently revealed in an interview that he has known Arushi for years. As for her casting in the film, it was famed casting director Mukesh Chhabra who made it happen and it looks like we have him to thank for bringing this charming lady in the film.

Arushi's chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in the film is already being loved by the audiences. Two songs from the film, "Shayad" and "Haan Main Galat" are now out and they surely show that Sharma seems to be a promising choice for the role. The film is all set to hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2020.