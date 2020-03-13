Disney Plus Removed From Hotstar as the OTT Platform Was Only Testing the Beta Version

Disney Plus Hotstar (Photo Credits: File Image)

The audience in the Indian belt has been eagerly and patiently waiting for the launch of Disney Plus on Hostar. The Disney OTT platform will be merged with the existing Hotstar app, a product of Star India, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Fans were in for a surprise when Hostar rebranded itself as Disney Plus Hotstar on March 12, a few days before the planned launch date. The logo was changed. Most of the Disney Plus content was made available on the app. But, sadly, this only lasted a day. The app is back in its original form as simply Hostar and the audience is very confused.

Turns out, Disney Plus Hostar was only testing the beta version by rolling out the new format for a limited amount of time. "A limited release of the beta version of the Disney+ Hotstar app is currently being tested with a small number of consumers, in preparation for the full-fledged app launch on 29th March", a Hotstar spokesperson told The Hindu. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Hotstar Retains Episode Criticising Disney, Arnab Goswami; but the PM Narendra Modi Segment Is Still Missing.

The audience is left confused and disappointed after this pulldown, with lack of clarity towards the consumers from the app's end. While The Mandalorian and a few MCU movies are available to watch, content like Aladdin, Gummi Bears, The Lion King (2019), and many many others have been hidden for now.

@hotstar_helps Why am I not able to view the Disney+ catalogue on the Hotstar app, even though I updated it?? Can you please fix it?? — Punyae Bhatia (@GamerBoyX6) March 12, 2020

Hey @hotstar_helps where is the Disney plus. it suddenly vanish from the app — Saikat Sasmal (@imsaikatsasmal) March 13, 2020

why did hotstar randomly change to a new logo with disney+ for 24 hours giving me this rich new content and now suddenly it's gone back to the original.....what are u doing @hotstartweets — disha (@dishahahaa) March 12, 2020

While the app launch is still scheduled to be on March 29, the event to do so has been cancelled.

Disney's new digital platform was scheduled to be launched on Friday, but has now been indefinitely postponed till further notice due to COVID-19 spread. A spokesperson said, "Owing to uncertainty around many things in the current situation and the multiple public health advisories, we are cancelling the press conference."