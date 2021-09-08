HBO Max, which particularly offers HBO content alongside originals, TV shows, and Hollywood movies, is reportedly entering the Indian market. While the exact information is not out yet, some details about the same have surfaced online.

Check The Tweet Below:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).