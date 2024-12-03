The Gotham Awards 2024, held on December 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, celebrated the best in film and recognised exceptional performances across multiple categories. The event also paid tribute to Hollywood’s biggest stars, with Angelina Jolie receiving the Performer Tribute Award for Maria, Zendaya honoured with the Spotlight Tribute Award for Challengers, and Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold receiving the Visionary Tribute Award for A Complete Unknown. Gotham Awards 2024: Divya Prabha-Starrer ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Wins Best International Feature.

The 34th annual awards, organised by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, recognised the finest in independent cinema. Here’s the full list of the 2024 Gotham Awards winners: Gotham Awards 2024: Payal Kapadia Grabs Best Director Nomination for ‘All We Imagine As Light’, Shuchi Talati Gets Best Breakthrough Director Nod for ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ – See Full List of Nominees.

Best Feature – ‘A Different Man’

Best Director – RaMell Ross for ‘Nickel Boys’

Best International Feature – ‘All We Imagine As Light’

Outstanding Lead Performance – Colman Domingo for ‘Sing Sing’

Outstanding Supporting Performance – Clarence Maclin for ‘Sing Sing’

Best Documentary Feature – ‘No Other Land’

Best Screenplay – Azazel Jacobs for ‘His Three Daughters’

Breakthrough Director – Vera Drew for ‘The People’s Joker’

Breakthrough Performer – Brandon Wilson for ‘Nickel Boys’

The Gotham Awards 2024 highlighted outstanding achievements in independent film. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).