The X-Men films are known for their iconic takes on legacy Marvel characters and bringing the mutant family to the big screen in a spectacular way. Out of these characters, one portrayal that stuck with fans the most was Evan Peters’ Quicksilver. Marvel’s speedster at that time hadn’t been featured in much media and was relatively unknown, that’s until Peters debuted in X-Men: Days of Future Past as the character. Since then his name has become synonymous with the role. Kevin Costner Birthday Special: From Waterworld to Man of Steel, 5 Critically Reviled Movies of the Actor That Deserve a Second Chance Today!

Peters is so popular in the role that when Aaraon Taylor-Johnson portrayed the character in Avengers: Age of Ultron, many were left disappointed as the character was such a far cry from his X-Men counterpart. Peters would portray Quicksilver in three movies, and then would reprise his role in WandaVision for the MCU, but well… that ended on a more lackluster note. But to celebrate Evan Peters’ 36th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best scenes as Quicksilver from the X-Men films. Dave Bautista Birthday Special: From Sapper Morton to Scott Ward, 5 Best Non-Drax Roles of the Actor That Deserve More Attention!

Fighting Apocalypse (X-Men: Apocalypse)

While the fight doesn’t exactly go in Quicksilver’s favour, he still manages to land a couple of good shots on Apocalypse. Considering just how powerful Apocalypse is and how Quicksilver enters the scene that alone makes it so entertaining. He does leave with a broken leg though, but that’s nothing his super healing can’t fix.

Breaking out Magneto (X-Men: Days of Future Past)

Breaking Magneto out of the Pentagon sounds like no easy task, but that’s not really the case when you have someone with super speed on your team. In a scene that’s hilarious and massively entertaining, Quicksilver effortlessly breaks Magneto out of prison. It also has a great conversational scene between Magneto and Quicksilver where it’s hinted that Erik is his father.

Enter Quicksilver (X-Men: Days of Future Past)

When devising the plan of how to get Magneto out of the Pentagon, Wolverine mentions that he knows someone who can help. Here is where we get our first glimpse of Peter Maximoff. A trouble maker, he proves to Logan, Charles and Hank that he is a perfect candidate for the job.

“If I Could Save Time…” (X-Men: Days of Future Past)

In what’s perhaps one of the best scenes in any superhero film, Quicksilver saves the day by giving us a look into just how powerful he is. With everyone in danger, we see time being slowed down and get a POV of Quicksilver and how he saves everyone. It’s just very creative and will have you giddying up with excitement.

Saving Everyone in the X-Mansion (X-Men: Apocalypse)

When the X-Mansion is about to blow up, Quicksilver just arrives in the nick of time and saves everyone. If the scene from X-Men: Days of Future Past was just the starter, then this is a full blown course meal. The creative team outdo themselves here as they deliver even a better scene than before.

With all the multiversal shenanigans going on right now in the MCU, here is hoping that Evan Peters does reprise his role. With that being said, we finish off this list and wish Evan Peters a very happy birthday.

