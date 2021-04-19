Bollywood star Huma Qureshi, who will soon be making her Hollywood debut with the upcoming movie Army of the Dead, recently recalled her first encounter with the film's director Zack Snyder. During a recent special panel on YouTube, which hosted the female star cast of the upcoming Netflix movie, Huma, an avid admirer of Snyder recalled meeting him for the first time and said, "He was wearing a white shirt and had his camera on and I am like the white shirt is going to get dirty." Army of the Dead Trailer Out! Zack Snyder’s Zombie Film Starring Dave Bautista and Huma Qureshi Makes Undead Look Awesomely Terrifying! (Watch Video).

She recollected that it was a dream come true opportunity for Huma when while visiting the US, she gave an audition for some other work but instead got a chance to work with the legend himself. Snyders 'Army of the Dead' takes place following a zombie outbreak that leaves Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward, a former zombie war hero, who is now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka, with the ultimate proposition to break into the zombie-infested quarantined zone and retrieve USD 200 million, that is sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Did Zack Snyder Get His Own Twitter Emoji Along With Army Of The Dead? Twitterati Believes So.

With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing's for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all. The trailer of Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' was released on April 13 and the details of Huma's character, other than her name Geeta, are still under wraps. The film also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, and Ana de la Reguera in important roles and is slated to hit Netflix on May 21.