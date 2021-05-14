British star Idris Elba makes a beautiful appeal for peace in his new Instagram post on Friday. In a picture he posted we only see Elba's right hand, in closeup and reaching out to the sky. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Gimme five for Peace." Gal Gadot Wants a ‘Peaceful’ Solution to Israel-Palestine Crisis, Says Both Deserve To Live As Free and Safe Nations.

Elba's caption seems to be an appeal to the heavens to restore peace in the world, at a time when the Covid pandemic has paralysed life globally, and fresh violence has erupted between Israel and Palestine. Idris Elba Is Banned from Boxing by Mother and Wife for This Reason.

Check Out Idris Elba's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba)

Elba will soon be seen in the superhero film "The Suicide Squad", besides the epic fantasy romance "Three Thousand Years Of Longing" and the western drama "The Harder They Fall". The 48-year-old actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ, is known for roles including in the series "The Wire", "Luther", and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

