When talking about Jon Hamm, your mind will always first go to Mad Men, and for good reason. His role as Don Draper in the hit drama series was heavily acclaimed and won him great recognition and awards. Don Draper is one of the most influential characters of the last decade and Hamm chewed up every bit of scenery while playing him. But Jon Hamm has done some equally great roles that do deserve the same amount of recognition. Curb Your Enthusiasm: From Jon Hamm to Michael J Fox, 11 Best Guest Stars Playing Themselves on Larry David’s Acclaimed Comedy Series (Watch Videos).

Hamm has had a great filmography, and has proven that he can greatly dive into deeper and bigger roles. While of course Don Draper was a great character, his work outside of it deserves great attention too. So to celebrate Jon Hamm’s 51st birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best roles beyond Don Draper. Jon Hamm Birthday: 5 Quotes by Mad Men’s Don Draper That Will Keep You Motivated.

Adam Frawley (The Town)

The Town is a film that sees a bunch of robbers carry out one final heist in the hopes of making it big. Hamm plays the FBI agent on their tails and brings great energy to this movie. With him being desperate to hunt down these robbers, it allows Hamm to showcase a wide variety of range.

Denis McDonough (The Report)

The Report focuses on a member of senate question United States’ use of torture during the 9/11 interrogations. It’s a film that deals with a lot of heavy subject matter, but really presents it in a cautionary way. Hamm plays the role of Denis McDonough, a real life Chief of Staff and gives an amazing performance.

Laramie Seymour Sullivan (Bad Times at the El Royale)

While Hamm’s role in the movie is short, he has a great impact on the plot. After six strangers arrive at a motel, things start going wrong as more shady practices of the establishment are revealed. Hamm plays a salesman that has more to him than meets the eye, and it’s just a really fun and charming role of his.

Buddy (Baby Driver)

Hamm plays the villainous Buddy in Baby Driver. The film focuses on a getaway driver called Baby and him trying to get out from the life of crime. Hamm truly hams it up here (pun intended) and gives a villain performance that will have your eyes glued to the screen.

Matt Trent (Black Mirror: White Christmas)

This is perhaps Hamm’s best role. Playing the role of Matt Trent, the episode is a roller coaster of emotions as things start getting unveiled and the more you learn. He is greatly complimented by Rafe Spall’s amazing performance too. White Christmas is one of Black Mirror’s best episodes, and Hamm’s performance is one of the big reasons behind it being this good.

Jon Hamm truly is one of the most versatile actors working today. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

