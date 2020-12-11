Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki and we all can't keep calm. With Disney+ Plus releasing trailers for their upcoming Marvel movies, the makers will be seen exploring alternate storylines of characters. And we'll see where Loki disappeared to and what happened to him when he escaped with the Tesseract from Stark Industries in Avengers: Endgame. What also intrigued us was the hint from Loki of how he will be meeting his brother soon and also how the bi-frost sucks Loki back into Asgard. Yes that happens. Oh... and do we see a glimpse of Natasha aka the Black Widow too? Tom Hiddleston Birthday: 3 Best Moments As Loki From The Marvel Cinematic Universe (Watch Videos).

The new Loki trailer sees the God of Mischief disappear and appear to land in an unknown land. And just when his mind starts making p plans, he is captured and taken to TVA, something that we know nothing about and are curious AF to know. From thereon, begins Loki's mischief. Loki: Tom Hiddleston Starrer Disney Plus Series to Introduce MCU's First Transgender Character.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

Loki was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, but the group's decision to travel back in time brought Loki back and also gave him the possession of the Tesseract, aka the Space Stone. The cast of Loki includes Owen Wilson, Sasha Lane, Sophia Di Martino. Containing 6 episodes, Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ in May.

