Selena Gomez Opens Up About What Went Wrong Between Her and Justin Bieber, Says He Emotionally Abused Her

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It has been a long time since Justin Bieber got married to Hailey Baldwin. The fans have made peace with his short-lived romantic relationship with Selena Gomez. They dated for seven years only to part their ways eventually, after an on-off relationship. Selena recently opened up on the whole break up scene and revealed that she was emotionally abused by Justin while they were in a relationship.

Speaking to NPR she confessed that "Lose You to Love Me" was indeed about her relationship with the "Baby" singer. She further added, "It’s not a hateful song. It’s a song that is saying – I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."

Speaking of emotional abuse, she said, "No, because I’ve found the strength in it. It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality,” she replied. “And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse...Yes, and I think that it’s something that - I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making."

Well, it is definitely for the first time that the singer-actress became sharp clear about what went wrong. It has to be seen whether Justin or Hailey respond to it further or choose to let it go. Stay tuned.