Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is getting bigger as the highly anticipated movie, The Marvels, is all set to light up screens on Diwali in India. The film unites three remarkable female superheroes: Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, the beloved Ms. Marvel, and the fearless Captain Monica Rambeau. With a star-studded cast and an intriguing plot, The Marvels promises to be a captivating addition to the MCU. The Marvels Post-Credit Scene Leaks Ahead of Its Theatrical Release on Social Media? Here's What We Know! (SPOILER ALERT).

Ahead of the film’s release in theatres, let’s dive into detail and look at everything you must know about The Marvels before watching it:

Cast - The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast that includes Brie Larson reprising her role as Carol Danvers, an Avenger and former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who gained superhuman powers after a fateful accident. Teyonah Parris steps into the shoes of Monica Rambeau, Danvers' niece and an accomplished S.A.B.E.R. astronaut with energy-based abilities. Iman Vellani takes on the role of Kamala Khan, a teenage superhero enthusiast hailing from Jersey City, known for her shape-shifting and size-altering abilities. Additionally, the cast features actors like Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Plot - The Marvels follows the adventures of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan as they embark on a thrilling mission to investigate a mysterious wormhole linked to the enigmatic Kree, an alien race with a complex history involving Danvers. However, their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover that their superhuman abilities are inexplicably intertwined, causing them to swap powers and identities every time they put their unique skills to use. This unexpected twist promises to keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

The Marvels Final trailer

Runtime And Certification - One notable feature of The Marvels is its relatively short runtime, clocking in at just 105 minutes. This makes it the briefest entry in the extensive Marvel Cinematic Universe. While shorter than many of its MCU predecessors, the film is expected to pack a punch and deliver an action-packed storyline that doesn't compromise on excitement.

The Marvels carries a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). The film has been classified as such due to sequences of science-fiction-based violence and action, as well as some mild language. This rating ensures that the movie can be enjoyed by a broad audience, from young fans to adults.

Release Date - The Marvels is scheduled for release on November 10, 2023, on the occasion of Diwali. The film will be screened in theatres in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu,

Review: The Marvels Review is yet to arrive. LatestLY will update you as soon as it is available.

