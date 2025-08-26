Summer shows have always had a way of taking over the internet and winning our hearts, however the latest viral summer show has managed to take over everyone’s lives. The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP), in its third and final season, has become all everyone, everywhere can talk about. And as we inch closer towards the series finale, on September 17, fans are bubbling with theories and predictions on what is in store for the show. Based on the bestselling trilogy by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the life of Isabel Conklin (played by Lola Tung), Chris Briney’s Conrad Fisher and his brother Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalengo) as they navigate a classic love triangle with a series of twists and turns. The eighth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty will stream from August 27, at 12.30 PM IST on Prime Video. As we await The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 8, here are seven things fans expect from the upcoming episode, both from the trailer and from the book!

The long-pending Taylor Conrad face off

Taylor and Conrad have always been at crossroads. She was Team Belly from season 1, and Conrad hurting Belly the way he did made her instantly anti-Conrad. However, the more people understand Taylor in season 3, it is clear that they are more alike. And a keen book scene that was also teased in the trailer of the show is the confrontation that Taylor has with Conrad. In the books, this leads to Taylor reminding Conrad that he is the only one who can stop the wedding from happening. It will be interesting to see if that is the route the scene takes in the show as well.

Belly Dreaming About Conrad

At this point I'm 70% sure this is Belly dreaming and the groom is going to be Conrad. "That night I dreamed of Conrad" pic.twitter.com/sAQ4lK10ky — Claudia. (@ClauGallagher) August 22, 2025

In the books, Belly dreams about Conrad the night that she says yes to Jeremiah’s proposal. While the show took a slightly different turn in this regard, fans are still hopeful of the dream scene coming in. Especially considering the emotionally stirring beach confession, fans are busy speculating if we finally get a dream sequence in Episode 8.

The Valentine’s Day Flashback

the valentines scene better be detail for detail because seeing conrad blowing warm air onto belly’s hands and putting her hands in HIS pockets when he notices she’s cold is very important to me pic.twitter.com/YDfz0I7y7X — ruby ✭ TSITP SPOILERS 💌 (@lolatunglovebot) August 23, 2025

Book fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty have already loved and appreciated every adaptation that the show has brought to life. One important adaptation that they are eagerly waiting for is the flashback to Belly and Conrad’s only Valentine’s Day. In the books, it leads to Belly confessing that while Conrad did not give her flowers and candy, he gave her the moon and stars - infinity.

The Wedding Rehearsal

So my husband has a theory about the trailer wedding scene being the rehearsal but Jeremiah and the boys are late from their fishing trip and so that's why Belly looks so pissed and you can only see Laurel, John and Taylor. If he's right, and Conrad has to stand in for the… pic.twitter.com/SVFUWLTmK2 — Jules (Conrad Fisher's Version) TSITP spoilers (@bellyconradpr) August 22, 2025

We see a glimpse of Belly walking down the aisle in a white dress (which is slightly different from the one she bought), and fans have been trying to understand where the scene will be placed. Well a popular prediction seems to be the wedding rehearsal, which is scheduled for the day following the love confession. It will be interesting to see the shift in energy in all three leads during the rehearsal ceremony, especially the interaction between Belly and Conrad.

Belly & Jeremiah Discussing Conrad

An important part of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 trailer was Jeremiah once again confronting Bely about the way his brother, Conrad looks at her. And as we inch towards the big wedding, the scene is surely expected to appear on the upcoming episode on Wednesday.

Infinity

not forgetting about this shot cause wdym the infinity necklace is wrapped around junior mint… thats a double kill pic.twitter.com/F9pPpHbaST — shreya (@luvmebackk) August 5, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty has had an integral link with infinity. Especially the relationship between Belly and Conrad. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the infinity necklace, which Belly has hidden under the softy that Conrad gifted her - Junior Mint. The fact that the scene has Belly standing in front of her wedding dress from Prom Promise confirms that this scene will also make its way into Episode 8.

Porch Confession

WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME? I LAID MYSELF FUCKING BARE LAST NIGHT I PUT IT ALL OUT THERE AND YOU SHUT ME DOWN. RIGHTFULLY SO. I GET THAT I SHOULDN'T HAVE SAID ANY OF THAT STUFF TO YOU. BUT NOW HERE I AM TRYING TO FIND A WAY TO COME OUT OF THIS WITH JUST A LITTLE FRAGMENT OF PRIDE pic.twitter.com/EHUbEBfC7t — ً (@kitmaiaism) August 19, 2025

One of the most awaited scenes, after Conrad’s love confession, for the book lovers, was his reaction to Belly’s rejection. The book has one of the most gut-wrenching interactions between Conrad and Belly, where he once again lays his soul bare.

Based on what we know about the upcoming episodes, if the wedding actually happens on Episode 8, we are sure to get the iconic Jeremiah punching Conrad, Conrad leaving the venue after a gut-wrenching goodbye to Belly and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).