Tom Hiddleston, who has turned a year older on February 9, 2021, is the recipient of several prestigious accolades. He shot to fame around the world when he was cast to portray the role of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 40-year-old star has featured in Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He is indeed one of the most loved and praised antagonist. Loki Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Is Back As the Charming and Notorious Bad Guy, Here's What He Was Upto When He Disappeared In Endgame (Watch Video).

This supervillain has won hearts over the years. And now fans are eagerly looking forward to the series titled Loki that is all set to be premiered on Disney+. The series takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame and Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role once again as Loki. Part of Phase Four of the MCU, its first season will consist of six episodes. Before the series premiere, let’s take a look at some of his cool Insta pictures and videos that deserve all your attention. The Night Manager Remake: Hrithik Roshan to Start Filming For the Indian Adaptation of Tom Hiddleston Starrer in April.

Tom Hiddleston might not be super active across social media platforms. But whenever he posts any pictures or videos, it sets the internet on fire. We wish Tom Hiddleston aka Loki, a very happy birthday!

