Any topic related to BTS can create a wave of excitement—whether it's their songs, military updates, or life updates. All it takes is a small spark to ignite the excitement. Now, a new wave has swept through the fandom: a celebrity lookalike contest. This one has certainly captivated fans, following the success of Timothée Chalamet and Zayn Malik's lookalike contests. Now, the world is buzzing about the latest stars, including BTS's golden maknae Jungkook and NCT's Mark. The competition to find their doppelgangers will be an interesting one—it's a contest you could bet over a bottle of Soju. But if you're a true ARMY, you’ll know who the real winner is when it comes to Jungkook's lookalike. BTS Jungkook ‘Golden’ Exhibition: Curious About Golden Maknae’s Fashion? Discover the Number of Outfits ‘Standing Next to You’ Singer Rocked!.

On November 19, it was revealed that Jungkook is the latest inspiration for a celebrity lookalike contest. A poster went viral, announcing that this BTS member's lookalike competition will take place on November 24 at Tom Ping Park in Chicago. This competition should be taken seriously, as it offers a USD 20 cash prize and a bottle of soju (who wouldn’t want that as a prize?). As soon as the announcement was made, reactions from ARMYs were enthusiastic. No doubt, looking like their favourite K-pop idol would be a dream come true. While many might think it's impossible to win, some remain hopeful, though matching Jungkook's undeniable charisma, sultriness, charm, and innocence could be a challenge. But here's to hoping for the best!

First of all, who is putting up these jungkook lookalike contest flyers at random places in chicago?! 😭 Second of all, does jungwon know about this. pic.twitter.com/s8DsOysFhg — mirakoo (@voiceofjeon) November 18, 2024

Oh god A #Jungkook lookalike Competition will be held the 24th November at Tom Ping Park, Chicago!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/URG0uumcCe — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) November 18, 2024

Now, let's get back to who could win the contest. Well, some fans think and already determined the winner. Without any further discussion, they choose Hirai Saya, actor Shim Hyung Tak’s wife, who bears a resemblance to the golden maknae. ‘I AM STILL’: BTS Jungkook’s Documentary Takes India by Storm, ARMY Praises Golden Maknae’s Journey!.

EVERYONE GO HOME SHES WINNING 💯 pic.twitter.com/Au4APG3lmX — Meethi Lassi (@meethilassi_1) November 19, 2024

On December 7, a look-alike competition for NCT's Mark will take place at the iconic Washington Square Park arch in New York. If you bear a striking resemblance to him, you could win a watermelon and join in on random dance sessions featuring the group’s biggest hits.

