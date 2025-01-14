K-pop is seriously shaking things up. Words like Saranghae (I love you), Ajusshi (older man), Sarang (love), and Oppa (older brother) have gone global. Now, K-pop fans have yet another reason to celebrate. The Oxford English Dictionary's December 2024 update added 'maknae' and six other Korean words! Shoutout to BTS’s Jungkook, who’s the inspiration. Not clued up? No worries—‘maknae’ means the youngest in a family or group. At 27, Jungkook proudly reps that title as BTS’s beloved golden maknae. K-pop culture isn’t just music; it’s a whole vibe! BTS Jungkook’s ‘Standing Next to You’ Plagiarised? Vietnamese Singer Under Fire for Alleged Copy of Golden Maknae’s Hit Track, ARMY Trends #StopCopyingBTS.

Hallyu Wave Hits the Dictionary: Fresh Korean Words You Need to Know

The Oxford English Dictionary just levelled up, and Gen Z and Gen Alpha are loving it! In its December 2024 update, seven new Korean words cut, including maknae, dalgona, noraebang, hyung, jjigae, tteokbokki, and pansori. Whether you're binging Squid Game or vibing to BTS, these words are already part of pop culture lingo. It’s not the first time the OED embraced K-culture; back in September 2021, 26 Korean words joined the dictionary after Squid Game mania. This update proves K-pop and Korean culture are breaking language barriers, one word at a time. From dalgona candy to karaoke (noraebang), the Hallyu wave isn’t just a trend—it’s a whole movement!

South Korean broadcaster Arirang News recently highlighted the addition of seven Korean words to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) in its The Daily Report. Among these, maknae (the term for the youngest member of a group) sparked particular interest, with BTS star Jungkook receiving a special mention. Known as the golden maknae by ARMYs globally, Jungkook has been instrumental in popularising the word. While every youngest member in K-pop groups earns the title, BTS’s youngest member brought it into the spotlight, making it a beloved part of fandom culture. From memes to fan edits, maknae has become a term of endearment, thanks to the Seven hitmaker’s influence. BTS’ Track ‘Danger’ Hits 200 Million Views; 2014 Hit Becomes Their 32nd Music Video to Reach the Milestone Following ‘Dynamite’, ‘MIC Drop’ and More.

-Maknae in the Oxford English Dictionary - Golden Maknae in the Urban Dictionary And of course JUNGKOOK is the one mentioned! pic.twitter.com/IG1mo8NXHX — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀 (@_rapperjk_) January 12, 2025

{D-148}Bae…did u know ‘Maknae’ was added in the Oxford English Dictionary & ‘Golden Maknae’ in the Urban Dictionary? And yes, of course you, JUNGKOOK r d 1 mentioned! How awesome is this? It’s gr8 2C how much of an impact u have made globally. Keep doing YOU. MISS U 💜U 🎥CTTO https://t.co/mbxOWopM0e pic.twitter.com/61E6KhJqvp — 🌺 Mil Joy 🌺 (@miljoy20) January 14, 2025

