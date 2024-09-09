If you’re a Carat, you already know that K-Pop singer Mingyu was the undeniable star of SEVENTEEN’s performance at Lollapalooza Berlin on September 8. The Olympiastadion and Olympiapark were set on fire by SEVENTEEN's electrifying presence, and the internet is still buzzing with excitement. Mingyu’s charisma and stage presence were truly next-level. One viral clip has him confidently raising his arms, flaunting his impressive physique, which racked up over 669,000 likes on X (formerly Twitter). Dressed in a stylish shirt and denim, with his hair perfectly styled and accessories adding just the right touch, Mingyu looked irresistibly sexy and suave. The internet has been ablaze with clips of Mingyu, showcasing his star power and undeniable charm. Fans went wild over every move, from his commanding presence to his dazzling outfit. His moments on stage have become the talk of the town, and Carats everywhere are still gushing over his show-stopping performance. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu Privacy Breach: Luxury Brand Faces Backlash After Employee Posts Inappropriate Photos of K-Pop Star; Carats Demand Action.

While SEVENTEEN made history by becoming the first K-Pop group to headline the festival, sharing the stage with global giants like Sam Smith, The Chainsmokers, and Niall Horan, Mingyu truly stole the show. His performance was not just a highlight of the evening but a testament to his incredible talent and magnetic appeal.

kim mingyu you’re just incredible 🤍 pic.twitter.com/nmJEn5pZbS — 🦊✨ Ophélie 𖧷 (@gyuinfinity) September 8, 2024

Then there’s that moment when Mingyu, with a teasing smile, removed his sunglasses and locked eyes with the camera. That smooth move quickly went viral, amassing over 291,600 likes as fans across the globe fell head over heels for him. Up close, Mingyu dazzled the front rows, making for some iconic shots that Carat has generously shared. Those close-up pics, capturing his magnetic presence, have earned tens of thousands of likes. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu Bares His Abs While Swimming Shirtless in the Summer Heat, View Hot Pics of the Rapper With Woozi.

And let’s not forget his dancing. Mingyu’s moves, especially his body rolls during a routine with DK and Vernon, set social media on fire. The synchronized routine was a hit, showcasing his impeccable dance skills and further solidifying his status as a fan favourite.

WELCOME BACK EONGDEONGIE PANGPANG SEVENTEEN VERSION???/??????????? pic.twitter.com/ZPESM2OE0s — hannie ☻ (@minghaocheol_) September 8, 2024

SEVENTEEN’s performance was unforgettable, and Mingyu’s moments of sheer brilliance ensured that Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 will be remembered as a milestone event. Netizens are still buzzing, and honestly, who isn’t captivated by this dashing K-Pop star?

