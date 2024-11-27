It’s time to play a game, mostly Hide and Seek, but it involves the seven deadly sins – pride, envy, gluttony, greed, lust, sloth, and wrath. Well, one can find these seven signs in Lee Jung-jae's Squid Game. The series, released on September 17, 2021, captured the world through its Netflix debut. Now, once again, the series will return to reconnect with the audience, as some loose ends need to be tied up and some unanswered questions need to be addressed in Season 2. Well, before the world hears the doll says "Mugunghwa-kkochi pieot-seumnida" (the Hibiscus flower has bloomed), it’s time to pause and rewind some interesting facts about Squid Game Season 1. ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Trailer: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To End the Deadly Survival Game Once and for All (Watch Video).

Squid Game Season 1 Trailer

With the return of fan-favourite characters and the introduction of fresh faces, here are five things you need to know about Squid Game to fully prepare for the next chapter in this gripping survival drama.

Lee Jung-Jae -The Father, The Player

Lee Jung-jae, aka Seong Gi-Hun, the protagonist of the first season of Squid Game, was never forced to play the game. His decision to participate stemmed from his desperation to provide for his child and his dire lack of employment.

Gong Yoo Aka The Salesman

Gong Yoo the salesman, played the Ddakji game at the train station. Dressed in a grey coat and trousers, he looked dapper yet nonchalant. He never had the intention to lose or give away the money to his opponent.

The Game

The game is known as Squid Game in Korea, a children’s game. The game is named as such because the shape of the field where the kids play, which is drawn on the ground, resembles a squid. Well, the games involved in the series are children's games with twists like Tug of War or Statues. BigBang’s TOP in ‘Squid Game Season 2’: Who Is Choi Seung Hyun? Netizens Go Gaga Over Singer-Actor’s Glimpse in the Upcoming Netflix Survival Drama. Indian Actor Anupam Tripathi in Squid Game Netflix’s Squid Game became a global sensation upon its release in 2021. In addition to its talented Korean cast, the series also featured Anupam Tripathi, an Indian-born actor based in Korea, who portrayed Ali Abdul, Player 199. Sadly, Ali didn’t make it out alive, as he was one of the players who didn’t survive the game. The Squid Game Phone Number If you are someone who has watched the series closely, you’ll remember that contestants enter the game by dialling an eight-digit number found on mysterious business cards. Well, the phone number is real, and it belongs to a man who received 4,000 calls a day. About Squid Game 2 The Squid Game Season 2 trailer teases the return to the deadly survival competition. Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456. He will be joined by a fresh batch of competitors aiming to win the 45.6 billion won prize. The new season, premiering on Netflix on December 26. Squid Game 2 Trailer

Squid Game 2 Trailer