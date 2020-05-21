Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Ready to Revive Film and TV Industry 'If It Includes Physical Distancing Norms'

Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: File Image)

The entertainment industry has been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus forced many film shootings to shut down. Then the ensuing nationwide lockdown forced, even more, shoots to pause, theatres to shut, and movie releases to be delayed. The shooting for films like Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, etc has halted midway. Film releases like Gunjan Saxena, Sooryavanshi, 83 have been indefinitely delayed. And we can't even begin to empathise with what the daily wage workers of the industry must be going through. Now, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray's latest tweets will come as a relief to the entertainment industry. COVID-19 Effect: Kollywood Industry To Partially Resume Post Production Work From May 11 With Tamil Nadu Government's Permission.

Thackeray spoke to the artists from the industry "especially Marathi film, theatre & television series via video conference", as per the posts by CMO Maharashtra Twitter handle. Thackeray added that he will consider a plan of action proposed by the industry in "reviving shooting and post-production activities if it includes physical distancing norms and other precautions."

"The State Government will stand firmly with technicians, backstage artistes, workers, folk artistes and tamasha performers in this crisis. The Chief Minister also said that rent concessions for those who have erected sets in the Film City, will be considered," the handle further tweeted. Italy Film Industry Resumes Operations Under Heightened Precautions Following COVID-19 Aftermath.

Check CMO Maharashtra's Tweets Here:

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking permission to restart the post-production activities of film, shows and other entertainment projects nearing completion, reported news agency PTI.