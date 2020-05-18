Paatal Lok: Vicky Kaushal Hails Jaideep Ahlawat’s Performance as Hathiram Chaudhary in Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series (View Post)

Vicky Kaushal Hails Jaideep Ahlawat’s Performance In Paatal Lok (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Paatal Lok, the first web-production of Anushka Sharma, under the banner of Clean Slate Films, released on May 15. This series has been lauded by critics and fans. Its crisp narrative has been labelled as gritty and the best to have hit the web space in a long time. The audiences are also mighty impressed with impeccable performances of the star cast, especially of Jaideep Ahlawat's role as Hathiram Chaudhary. Paatal Lok Review: Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Show Is Gritty and Best to Have Hit the Web Space in a Long Time, Say Twitterati.

Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of a Delhi-based cop, Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary. His career was ordinary like any other cops, but things take a turn when the day a high profile case lands on his table. This investigative crime thriller has been lauded by the audiences. All are expressing their views on the show across social media platforms. Even Vicky Kaushal was impressed not only with this latest Amazon Prime series, but he was all praises for Ahlawat’s role as well. Vicky Kaushal shared a post on his Insta Story congratulating Anushka Sharma and her team, and also mentioned about Ahlawat’s act by saying, “Best performance of the year @jaideepahlawat #PaatalLok”. Jaideep Ahlawat Got Angry At His On-Screen Son After Getting Lost Too Deep in Paatal Lok.

Vicky Kaushal’s Post On Paatal Lok

Vicky Kaushal’s Post On Paatal Lok (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Paatal Lok is created by Sudip Sharma to whom Jaideep Ahlawat is immensely grateful. Talking about how he prepped up for his character, Ahlawat told indianexpress.com, “With a well-written role, it becomes simpler to design and understand your character. So, Sudip sir had written a well-defined character and my job was just to sketch why this man Hathiram is the way he is.” So what do you have to say about Ahlawat’s character? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.