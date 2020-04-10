Shaktimaan: A Twitter User Points Out Similarities Between this DD Show's Antagonist Tamraj Kilvish and Harry Potter's Voldemort, and TBH We are Mind-Blown! (View Tweets)

Tamraj Kilvish in Shaktimaan, Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter (Photo Credits: YouTube)

India is currently reeling under the 21-day lockdown and honestly, we don't see it being lifted but only get extended further, considering the fact that cases of Coronavirus in India only seem to be on the rise. However, what can be a respite from watching shows on OTT platforms is watching re-runs of old shows that have begun re-telecasting on various channels. However, the treat comes in the form of 90s shows returning to Doordarshan. Ramayan, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Mahabharat among others are being telecast on DD and we couldn't be any happier. Funny Memes: As Doordarshan Re-Telecasts Old TV Shows Shaktimaan, Ramayan, Netizens Poke Fun at Netflix, Amazon Prime and Other Streaming Platforms For The Ultimate Showdown!.

And looks like watching Shaktimaan on television again, also got the better of this Twitter user and we mean the idiom in a good sense. In his free quarantine time, this Twitter user who seemed to know both the Harry Potter movie series and the show pretty well listed a few strikingly coincidental similarities between both the projects and their antagonists Lorn Voldemort and Tamraj Kilvish. Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the Reason Why He Won’t Play Harry Potter Again, Guns Akimbo Star Confirms He Won’t Be Seen in a Fantastic Beasts Movie.

Check Out The List Below:

Let's Begin With Where The Villains Studied:

Voldemort and Harry Potter studied in the same school. Kilvish and Shaktimaan had the same guru pic.twitter.com/FBl2pC7BVA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Kilvish and Voldemort Were Also a Case of Brilliance Gone Wrong:

Voldemort and Kilvish previously had different names -Tom Riddle and Vajrabahu- both were brilliant as students pic.twitter.com/IF0Vnr14AD — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Here's How Harry and Shaktimaan Found Their Arch-Nemesis:

Voldemort killed Harry’s parents and Kilvish killed Shaktiman’s parents pic.twitter.com/hY607voscX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Dark Lord and Lord of The Dark... Andhera Kayam Rahe Humesha:

Voldemort was known as the Dark Lord, while ‘Tam’Raj literally translates to Lord of the Dark pic.twitter.com/DF3qOhtqcN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Too Much On-Point Characterisation for Voldemort and Kilvish:

Both Voldemort and Kilvish wore a black robe, had a whitened face and an unusual nose pic.twitter.com/Sb9u00VbBi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

How Their Anth Was Meant to Be By The Hands of The Heroes:

Both were destined to be killed by a flying man with magical powers pic.twitter.com/cpKYpLNl7J — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Voldemort was known as the Dark Lord, while ‘Tam’Raj literally translates to Lord of the Dark pic.twitter.com/DF3qOhtqcN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

nevertheless, we enjoyed both Harry Potter and Shaktimaan, which coincidentally released in 1997. For those who still haven't seen either, here's a small brief. The Harry Potter series leads you into the land of magic where Harry, who stands for all things truth, love, and kindness has to face off with his arch-enemy, Lord Voldemort who stands for the opposite of everything that Harry is. Voldemort always enjoys going the extra mile while inflicting pain and enjoys seeing others suffer. But when he goes after Harry Potter, little does he know that Harry will be the death of him. In similar fashion, Shaktimaan too is the good guy who fights evil after attaining magical and supernatural powers.