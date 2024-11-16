The much-anticipated debut directorial venture of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Barroz, is set to hit the screens this Christmas. The announcement was made by acclaimed director Fazil, who is also the father of actor Fahad Fazil. “Barroz is poised to create magic, much like Mohanlal’s early hits Manjil Virinja Pookkal and Manichitrathazhu, both of which were released during Christmas,” said Fazil. Interestingly, both those classics were directed by Fazil, with actress Shobana earning a National Award for her performance in Manichitrathazhu. Barroz: Mohanlal’s Pictures From His Directorial Debut Leak Online; Check Out Lalettan’s Stills As The Guardian Of D’Gama’s Treasure.

In Barroz, Mohanlal not only directs but also plays the titular role. The ensemble cast includes Maya, Cesar Lorente Raton, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Tuhin Menon, and Guru Somasundaram. The film’s soundtrack is composed by Mark Kilian, with songs by young musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram. The cinematography is handled by ace cameraman Santosh Sivan, and production is backed by Antony Perumbavoor, known for his big-budget ventures.

Shot in 3D, the production of Barroz commenced in 2021 but faced interruptions due to the resurgence of Covid-19. Filming took place in various locations within Kerala, across India, and internationally. The project, made on an extravagant budget exceeding INR 100 crore, is one of the most expensive films in the history of Malayalam cinema. ‘Barroz’: Writer George Thundiparambil Accuses Mohanlal of Copyright Infringement, Claims the Film Mirrors His Novel.

The storyline revolves around Barroz, a mythical guardian entrusted with protecting a treasure left behind by the Portuguese explorer Vasco Da Gama. For over four centuries, Barroz awaits the rightful heir to claim the treasure. The unique premise, coupled with Mohanlal’s direction, has generated significant buzz in the industry. Initially slated for an Onam release, the film faced delays due to its scale and complexities. However, Fazil’s recent announcement has confirmed that Barroz will officially be released on December 25, making it a highly anticipated Christmas treat for fans of Mohanlal and Malayalam cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2024 07:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).