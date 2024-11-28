Ahead of the grand release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the actors who featured in the Telugu movie's first instalment has found himself embroiled in major trouble. Tollywood actor Sritej recently faced legal action after his live-in partner filed a case against him at the Kukatpally police station. The woman accused the actor of cheating her on the pretext of false promises of marriage. A complaint was filed under sections 69, 115 (2), and 318 (2) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Sritej Faces Legal Trouble: Live-In Partner Files Police Complaint Over Alleged Rape and False Marriage Promises.

According to reports, the 38-year-old actor was in a relationship with the woman for over a year, where he allegedly made a promise of marriage. However, according to the complaint, the Telugu actor started to avoid her in April following which a case was registered against him. On Monday (November 25), a fresh case was filed at the Gachibowli police station, which was eventually transferred to the Kukatpally police station. Besides Sritej, Pushpa 2 actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari's name was connected with a legal case in connection with an incident from November 2023.

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari’s Legal Troubles

Telugu actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, most popular for playing Allu Arjun's sidekick Kesava in Pushpa: The Rise, was arrested in December 2023 by the Hyderabad police in connection with the suicide of a 34-year-old female junior artiste. He was charged with an abetment to suicide and blackmailing the junior artiste. Reports revealed that Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari had clicked pictures of her with a man and threatened to post them on social media. The junior artiste died by hanging at her residence in Hyderabad on November 29, 2023.

A Still from 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and the junior artiste first met on the sets of a film and began a live-in relationship. The duo soon broke up, and the junior artiste started dating another man. The junior artiste's father even approached the police after facing harassment and blackmail from the Pushpa actor. Jagadeesh was later arrested on December 6, 2023, under Section 305 of the Indian Penal Code. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari was granted bail in February 2024, after which he immediately resumed shooting for his upcoming film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Pushpa Fame Actor, Arrested by Panjagutta Police for Abetting Junior Artiste’s Suicide.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Dhananjaya Daali, among others, in key roles. The Telugu action thriller is scheduled to release in the theatres on December 5, 2024.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2024 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).