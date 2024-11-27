Pushpa 2 actor Sritej is in legal trouble after a case was registered against him for cheating and rape by his live-in partner, who accused him of engaging in a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her. According to reports, the 38-year-old actor was in a relationship with the woman for a year and made promises to marry her. However, he started avoiding her in April. Sritej's live-in partner lodged her complaint of alleged rape and cheating at the Kukatpally police station. Police confirmed that the investigation had been completed and the case had been chargesheeted. On November 25, she filed another complaint at the Gachibowli police station, which was eventually transferred to the Kukatpally police station. Siddique Rape Case Investigation: Kerala Police Lookout Notice Against Malayalam Actor Leaks Online.

‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Sritej Faces Legal Trouble: Case Filed for Cheating and Rape by Live-In Partner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)