A legal tussle has emerged between Dhanush and Nayanthara over the use of visuals from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara’s newly released Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Dhanush’s production company, Wunderbar Films Private Limited, has filed a civil suit in the Madras High Court, challenging the inclusion of these clips without prior permission. Nayanthara and Dhanush Avoid Each Other at Wedding Amid Ongoing Feud Over Netflix Documentary (Watch Viral Video).

Dhanush vs Nayanthara Legal Battle

According to a report by The Hindu, the lawsuit, which was listed for hearing on November 27, 2024, names not only Nayanthara but also her husband Vignesh Shivan, their production house Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, Netflix and Los Gatos Production Services India LLP. The dispute centers on unauthorised use of scenes related to Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in which Nayanthara played the female lead. The film released in 2015 was produced by Dhanush’s company. ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’: Despite Dhanush’s Legal Threat, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Netflix Documentary Uses BTS Footage From ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ (Watch Video).

The conflict surfaced just days before the premiere of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which was on November 18. On November 16, Nayanthara addressed an open letter to Dhanush on her X (formerly Twitter) account, in which she mentioned about him filing INR 10 crore legal notice against her. She had written, “The vengeance you have been harbouring against the film, my partner, and me doesn’t just affect us but the people who have contributed their effort and time to this project.” This legal battle between Dhanush and Nayanthara has drawn significant attention from fans and the celebrities alike.

