Iratta, produced by Martin Prakkat and written and directed by Rohit MG Krishnan, is an investigative drama starring Joju George in a dual role. The actor, known for his acclaimed roles in films such as Joseph, Chola, and Naayattu, plays identical twin police officers - ASI Vinod and DYSP Pramod. In the beginning of Iratta, ASI Vinod is mysteriously killed at his workplace with three bullet wounds, just as the station is preparing for an outside function. Pramod, who has been estranged from his brother for years, expresses minimal outwardly emotions over his sibling's death but is curious about who is responsible for the latter's murder. Iratta Movie Review: Joju George's Brilliant Double Act Elevates this Gripping Investigative Drama with a Haunting Finale.

Vinod's three coworkers, who have a history of feuding with him, are being investigated. Even Pramod is suspected at one point, but the investigating officer allows him to handle the murder case despite the fact that he has a high probability of manipulating the case if he was involved.

Iratta SPOILERS AHEAD... Fortunately, Pramod is innocent, and he is genuinely interested in finding his twin's killer. He had no idea that the reason for the latter's demise was deeply rooted in his own past. The majority of Iratta's second act is dedicated to flashbacks that define these two brothers. Vinod is a victim of adolescent trauma that has turned him into a boorish, uncouth, lecherous adult who frequently picks fights with others, is a gambler, and, according to his colleague Bineesh (one of the suspects), has raped a minor in retaliation.

Watch the Trailer of Iratta:

In comparison, Pramod may appear to be more well-off, at least professionally, but his personal life is also a shambles. He had inherited his dead father's abusive nature, and tired of living such a life with him, his wife walked out on their marriage with their infant daughter years ago and relocated to Mumbai. Pramod could never seek them out, and it wasn't until his daughter, now a teenager, competed in a singing reality show on TV that he found out. His wife had not even informed her daughter that her father was still alive.

So, who murdered Vinod, and how does Pramod discover the truth? Before we begin, let us warn you that there will be more MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for Iratta.

Who Killed Vinod?

It turns out that Vinod killed himself. The cop committed suicide by shooting himself with Bineesh's gun, which latter had left on the table while he went to the bathroom. When the young boy seen playing cricket with his friend at the beginning of the film came to collect the ball that had landed outside the window of the room where Vinod committed the deed, he witnessed this act.

How Did Pramod Figure It Out?

When checking the footage from the reporters who came to cover the event, one of the videos shows the boys playing cricket with their dog in the ground to the side of the police station section where Vinod died.

A Still From Iratta (Photo Credits: Trailer/@YouTube)

Pramod recalls that when he first arrived at the station, he saw the dog with the ball in his mouth walking out the gate. Connecting the dots, he deduced that the boys went into the courtyard to retrieve the ball and may have seen something, which is exactly what happened. Vinod is seen by the boy taking the gun and shooting himself three times in the chest.

The Kannur Incident

In the film, the minister questions why a man would shoot himself three times to end his life when one bullet is sufficient. In response, she is told that more than one bullet is fired in 4% of gun-related suicides, and Pramod gives an example from Kannur. For the uninitiated, this Kannur incident inspired the film, though there is no identical twin involved.

A Still From Iratta (Photo Credits: Trailer/@YouTube)

More information about the Kannur incident can be found in the Facebook post linked below (non-Mallu readers can use the translate option).

Why Did Vinod Kill Himself?

Pramod deduced from the convict's and the boys' statements that Vinod was alone and watching TV at the time. He instructs his associates to discover what programme was on TV at the time he was killed. When he receives that programme, it turns out to be the reality show in which his wife and daughter appear.

A Still From Iratta (Photo Credits: Trailer/@YouTube)

Pramod discovers, with heartbreak, that his daughter was the victim of Bineesh's story about the underage girl who was sexually assaulted by a drunk Vinod in a lodge (later confirmed by Bineesh). He deduces that Vinod realised the same thing when he saw his sister-in-law and then his niece on TV and realised that the girl he assaulted was his own blood. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Ending Explained: An Insane Dream or Ghost Seeking Closure? Decoding the Mystery of Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery's Film!

In one of the flashbacks, when Vinod travels to Mumbai to find his sister-in-law, it is revealed that he adores his infant niece and has even purchased toys for her. He was furious at Pramod for forcing his wife to leave him and, as a result, keep his niece away from him.

A Still From Iratta (Photo Credits: Trailer/@YouTube)

That's why he was fond of little girls who reminded him of his niece, which another colleague mistook for his perversion, knowing his behaviour. Vinod committed suicide, driven by guilt over unknowingly assaulting a girl he considers his own daughter.

Pramod's Bleak Fate

Pramod is devastated by the shocking revelation about Vinod's death because it destroys his last hope of reconciling with his wife and daughter. When he returns home, he sees his brother's image in his reflection, which is why when his wife says she is going to tell their daughter about his existence, he tells her not to and to never contact him again. He knows that his daughter will see in him not the face of a longing father, but the face of the man who raped her. And the fact that it was her own uncle would further traumatise her. Iratta leaves us wondering about Pramod's fate, whether he will end his life or not. - but even if he is alive or not, his life ahead would be an emotional torture for him.

A Still From Iratta (Photo Credits: Trailer/@YouTube)

It is also unclear whether he informed his superiors of his findings regarding Vinod's suicide. But, because Bineesh knows that the girl in the reality show is the one who was assaulted by Vinod, the rest of the department will find out quickly. Which I'm sure Pramod is aware of, which means that the final scene - of a broken phone on a blood red carpet - could indicate that he is contemplating suicide.

Major Cinematic Influences

While watching the third act of Iratta, I was reminded of three classic films whose influences are definitely seeped in here. The first is the late Padmarajan's Kariyilakkattu Pole. The movie is also about investigating the death of a very flawed man, played by Mammootty, who had raped a woman in the past. Mammootty's character later finds out that a girl was born out of rape, and that girl, now grown up, is now his biggest fan when he is an author though she is unaware that he is her father. And it is this hidden secret that led to his death when her friend, played by Rahman, who has a crush on her and is also the brother of the investigating officer (played by Mohanlal), believes he has designs on her, and the man is killed in the ensuing scuffle.

A Still From Kariyilakkattu Pole (Photo Credits: IMDb)

Another film that came to mind was the late VK Pavitran's Utharam, which also starred Mammootty. In Iratta, when Pramod informs the minister (Srindaa) that his brother committed suicide, Srikant Murali's character scoffs, asking why a man who was seen happy moments before would end his life all of a sudden.

In Utharam, Mammootty is the investigator trying to find out why his friend's wife, who was leading a happy life, would kill herself. Sexual assault once again raises its ugly head as a plot motif here, when he learns that in her college days, she and her friend were sexually assaulted when they were unconscious and they had no knowledge of the incident. The girl later becomes pregnant, though she is unaware of how this occurred. When the child is born, her father gives him away, and she is powerless to intervene. Years later, when she sees her own son, who is now a rag picker, her old trauma resurfaces, and she commits suicide.

A Still From Utharam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The third film that Iratta reminded me of was not a Malayalam film, but a South Korean cult classic. The film is auteur filmmaker Park Chan-wook's evocative thriller OldBoy, which has been remade in Bollywood and Hollywood with far less chilling results. If you're unfamiliar with the plot, it revolves around Oh Dae-su, a drunkard who is kidnapped and held captive for years by unknown captors, only to be released as mysteriously as he was kidnapped. Oh Dae-su investigates who is responsible for his kidnapping, and in the process, he becomes attracted to a young chef with whom he begins a sexual relationship.

A Still From Oldboy (Photo Credits: CJ Entertainment)

In the climax of the film, the protagonist shockingly finds out that the years of captivity he had gone through was part of a revenge act, whose final payoff was not the torture but accidental incest. His captor made sure that Oh Dae-su falls in love with his own daughter and then have sex with her, oblivious of his paternal ties to her. Truly disturbing and depraved indeed.

Are there any other film influences that came to your mind while watching Iratta? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2023 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).