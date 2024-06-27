One of the best highlights of Kalki 2898 AD is the Mahabharata scenes that provide an intro to the movie, showing us the origin of Ashwatthama's curse, as well as a crucial revelation in the third act. Some SPOILERS ahead - the film features four Mahabharata characters. Two of them were already revealed in the trailers in Ashwatthama, played by a de-aged Amitabh Bachchan and Uttara, played by Malvika Nair. Kalki 2898 AD also reveals two surprises, one being Vijay Deverakonda playing Arjuna in a cameo, while Prabhas has a surprise dual role where the second character he plays is Karna. Then there is Lord Krishna, whose deep baritone plays a crucial part in both the Mahabharata sequences. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Movie Review: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sci-Fi Film Is Far From Perfect but Impresses With Nag Ashwin’s World-Building.

However, the face of the actor who plays Lord Krishna is shrouded in darkness. Perhaps this is Nag Ashwin's way of keeping it shrouded in secrecy until they cast a bug actor for the role in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. But for this movie, Lord Krishna is played by actor Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, or KK, as he shortens his name on his Insta profile. Wondering if that name played a part in the casting.

It is also through Krishnakumar's Insta stories that it was revealed of him playing the role of Lord Krishna was revealed.

KK's Insta Story

Who is Krishnakumar?

According to his Insta profile, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian is an 'Actor Director Producer', as well as a 'Hospital Clown', lighting designer and action choreographer. As per his IMDb profile, he is also the artistic director of The Little Theatre, Chennai. His profile also claims he has led India's first hospital clown troupe by The Little Theatre, where he trained professional hospital clowns to lift the spirits of patients across three city hospitals. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: From Dulquer Salmaan to Vijay Deverakonda, All Major Cameos in Prabhas- Deepika Padukone’s Film, Explained!

On the big screen, he played the role of Captain Chaitanya Rao in Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru, which had Suriya play the main lead. Krishnakumar has also directed several plays in the past, including I am an Actor, Your Honour, which was written by Suhasini Maniratnam. Also, according to his profile, "He is an alumnus of the Global Shapers Community, an initiative of the World Economic Forum (2012). He was a panellist at the World Economic Forum on India 2012 (South Asia's Children We Thinking about South Asia's Tomorrow) with Sarah Jane Brown (wife of ex-Prime Minister, UK) and Ulhas Yargop President, IT Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, India."

Also, some trivia: Arjun Das, known for his roles in Kaithi and Vikram, had voiced Lord Krishna in Kalki 2898 AD's Tamil dubbed version.

