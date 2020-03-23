Master Song Andha Kanna Paathaakaa: Lyrical Video Featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan Is a Musical Treat for Kollywood Fans!

Malavika Mohanan and Thalapathy Vijay in Master song Andha Kanna Paathaakaa (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

After releasing the lyrical videos of "Kutti Story", "Vaathi Coming" and "Vaathi Raid", the makers of Master have released another lyrical video – "Andha Kanna Paathaakaa". Featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan, this is a romantic, upbeat techno number, and we bet, Kollywood lovers are going to enjoy it. Ahead of the release of this lyrical video, a still of the lead pair had hit the internet, and since then fans have been waiting to see something more on this refreshing onscreen couple. Ahead of Master Audio Launch, Here’s a Still of Malavika Mohanan with Thalapathy Vijay.

The lyrical video of "Andha Kanna Paathaakaa" is a montage of stills from Master. It showcases the adorable chemistry between Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan. The song has been written by Vignesh Shivan and sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja. This amazing number has been composed by Anriudh Ravichander. This is the second time that the ace music composer has collaborated with Vijay after Kaththi that released in 2014. Anirudh is known to compose music for some of the hit films in the past such as Darbar, Petta, Vivegam, Remo, Vedalam, Maari, and many others. No COVID-19 Effect! Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi's Master To Release On Decided Date.

Andha Kanna Paathaakaa Lyrical Video

The music launch of Master was held on March 15 at The Leela Palace in Chennai. The event was not held for the general public owing to COVID-19 outbreak. It was instead aired live on Sun TV. The shooting of Master was wrapped up on February 29 and is scheduled to be released on April 9. Meanwhile, there are many other films that have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Many theatres will continue to be remained closed until further notice.