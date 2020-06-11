Thanks to coronavirus lockdown, it has been a while since we have seen our favourite celebs. We bet you have missed all the airport looks and gym looks as celebs haven't stepped out since over two months now. Well, lucky for us, we managed to get the first glimpse of actor Prabhas recently as the actor took part in the #GreenIndia challenge and planted some saplings along with TRS MP Santosh Kumar. The actor was seen sporting a casual attire along with a black mask. Prabhas was seen planting these saplings at his residence. Prabhas 22 To Be Helmed By KGF Director Prashanth Neel? Checkout Fans’ Tweets Here.

Sharing pictures from the activity the TRS MP wrote, "Let's Embrace Season-3 #GreenIndiaChallenge. Amid #COVID situation all over, let us reconnect ourselves with the #Nature. Plants are most favoured companions to mankind. Commemorating the 3rd phase of this noble initiation Young RebelStar #Prabhas had planted Sapling at his home." Fans were quick enough to trend Prabhas as soon as pictures of the Saaho actor hit the internet.

Check Out Prabhas Takes Up the #GreenIndia Challenge:

Met Mr. Prabhas at his residence. He's impressed after knowing about my adoption of Keesara forest and expressed his willingness to do the same at any place in the state. He's visibly elated to this idea and eager to start his job to develop. Embrace#GreenIndiaChallenge 3.0🌱. pic.twitter.com/0XHEtaJFeN — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) June 11, 2020

The TRS MP also shared a video of Prabhas planting the saplings as he said, "Met Mr. Prabhas at his residence. He's impressed after knowing about my adoption of Keesara forest and expressed his willingness to do the same at any place in the state. He's visibly elated to this idea and eager to start his job to develop."Prabhas' Next with Mahanati Director Nag Ashwin to Go On Floors in October, Film Will Release in April 2022.

We bet Prabhas will inspire several of his fans to do the same by taking this challenge. There's no better time to think about the planet than now and an initiative like #GreenIndia is certainly perfect to do so.

