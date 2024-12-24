Allu Arjun was summoned by the Chikkadapally police in connection with the Hyderabad stampede incident that occurred on December 4. The Pushpa 2 actor was instructed to appear at the police station on December 24 at 11 AM. However, new updates have surfaced, revealing that Allu Arjun's bouncer, Antony, has been arrested by the police. The arrest comes amidst the ongoing investigation into the stampede, which resulted in several casualties. Authorities have been looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and Antony’s arrest marks a significant development in the case. Further details are expected to emerge soon. ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident: Allu Arjun Appears at Chikkadpally Police Station in Hyderabad (Watch Videos).

Alu Arjun's Bouncer Arrested

BREAKING: Allu Arjun bouncer Antony ARRESTED by police👮🏻 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 24, 2024

Allu Arjun's House

Allu Arjun house🏡 is now fully covered with white curtains⬜️ pic.twitter.com/TihVjiJG5M — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 24, 2024

