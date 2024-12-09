Pushpa 2: The Rule has not only dominated the box office but also sparked extensive online chatter. Social media is abuzz with debates, with users either loving or hating the film. Scenes and characters are being dissected on platforms like X and Reddit, though not all discussions reflect the truth. A prime example is the viral misconception that Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya appears in the Allu Arjun starrer. What began as a joke post on X has led many to believe the cricketer has made his Tollywood debut with Pushpa 2: The Rule. In reality, the man in the viral image is not Krunal Pandya but actor Tarak Ponnappa, who seems to have an uncanny knack for featuring in pan-Indian blockbusters. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise.

Even before the film's release, a still of Tarak Ponnappa from the Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer went viral. In the image, he sports a half-shaven head, a painted face, and a menacing expression. This striking visual, which initially garnered attention during the trailer launch, has resurfaced online with the erroneous claim that it features Krunal Pandya.

Viral X Post Claiming the Actor is Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya guest role in Pushpa2… pic.twitter.com/60nwj5L72U — Black cat (@Cat__offi) December 7, 2024

Who is Tarak Ponnappa?

Tarak Ponnappa is an Indian actor known for his work in Telugu and Kannada cinema. According to his IMDb profile, the talented actor made his debut as the lead in the 2017 Kannada film Ajaramara. He also featured in the blockbuster Yash-starrer KGF duology, where he portrayed the character Daya.

Tarak Ponnappa Sharing His Look From 'KGF'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarak Ponnappa (@tarakponnappa)

Before landing a role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, Ponnappa was seen in Devara: Chapter 1, playing Pasura, the son of Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan), the antagonist in the Jr NTR-starrer. Who Is Tarak Ponnappa? Everything You Need To Know About the ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Whose Striking Resemblance to Cricketer Krunal Pandya Has Left the Internet Guessing.

Tarak Ponnappa in 'Devara Chapter 1'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarak Ponnappa (@tarakponnappa)

His filmography also includes roles in Yuvarathnaa, Kotigobba 3, CSI Sanatan, Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad, and Krishnamma, among others.

Who Does Tarak Ponnappa Play in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'?

(SPOILERS AHEAD) In Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, Tarak Ponnappa plays Buggi Reddy, the depraved nephew of Central Minister Kogatam Veera Pratap Reddy. He is introduced in the now-hailed Jathara sequence, where he and his friends, dressed in drag with painted faces (as per the festival's customs), wreak havoc at the event. They sexually harass the female attendees, including Pushpa Raj’s niece, Kaveri (Pavani Karanam). This provokes Pushpa to retaliate, brutally beating them. The villagers later punish Buggi and his friends by shaving half their heads and parading them atop donkeys. Buggi, however, appears unfazed, leaving with a sinister look directed at Kaveri. ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’ Confirmed by ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ End-Credit Scene! Find Out How Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Would Lead to Threequel With a New Antagonist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarak Ponnappa (@tarakponnappa)

Later in the film, after Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) apparently burns himself to death alongside the confiscated fake red sandalwood, Buggi Reddy emerges as Pushpa Raj’s new adversary. Buggi kidnaps Kaveri and demands ransom, aiming to bring Pushpa to his knees and humiliate him. Despite Siddappa (Rao Ramesh) advising Pushpa to avoid conflict, Pushpa tracks down Buggi at his hideout. He rescues Kaveri and kills Buggi, his aides, and his uncle Veera Pratap Reddy. This sets the stage for Veera Pratap Reddy to seek revenge, potentially leading to a showdown in Pushpa 3: The Rampage, if and when it materialises.

