Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will make it to the movie screens next year. The film which was announced last year was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's not it, as on Monday (Jan 25), the stars once again kick-started the 30-day shooting schedule in Dubai. And now on January 29, the makers announced the release date of the flick and it is going to be Sankranthi 2022. The lead actor took to social media and shared the good news with fans. This one is directed by Parasuram Petla. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Shoot Begins! Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh Start Shooting For Parasuram’s Film In Dubai.

Along with the announcement, the star also shared a poster which sees Mahesh Babu's hand carrying many keys. It's been long that fans have been waiting for an official update surrounding Sarkaru Vaari Paata and finally the flick will be in theatres near you in January 2022. Earlier to this, the makers had released a short video which saw a coin flipping and 'shoot begins' text in it. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Shooting Of Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh Starrer To Commence From January 2021.

Check It Out:

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu plays a dual role in the film. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. It is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments and 14 Reels Plus. So are you excited after this news? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

