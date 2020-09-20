Superstar Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth have two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya. Born on September 20, 1984, gorgeous Soundarya is the younger daughter of Thalaiva and his wife. Talent and creativity runs in the Thalaiva blood. Soundarya, who has turned a year older today, is a graphic designer and also a producer and director. For the unversed, she has designed the title sequences of the films in which her father starred. Soundarya Rajinikanth Shares A Perfect Post For Thalaiva on His 69th Birthday.

Soundarya Rajinikanth is very attached to her family. If you scroll through her Instagram profile, you’ll get to see the series of family pictures that she has posted on numerous occasions. It clearly shows that family means everything to her. From sharing wonderful moments with her parents to her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi and son Ved and many others, Soundarya’s Insta photographs just cannot be missed. On the occasion of her 36th birthday, let’s take a look at some of those lovely moments that she has shared with her Insta family.

An Amazing Moment With Son, Mother And Mother-In-Law

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on May 10, 2020 at 3:50am PDT

The Happy Trio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on May 6, 2020 at 2:57am PDT

Major Throwback Pic Of Thalaiva And Latha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on Feb 25, 2020 at 11:54pm PST

First Anniversary Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on Feb 14, 2020 at 3:12am PST

Baby Boy Ved

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on Jan 19, 2020 at 1:21am PST

Fam-Jam During Pongal 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on Jan 16, 2020 at 3:22am PST

Such A Beautiful One

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on Jan 15, 2020 at 1:18am PST

Father-Daughter Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on Dec 11, 2019 at 1:00pm PST

Aww

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soundarya Rajinikanth (@soundaryaarajinikant) on Mar 9, 2019 at 11:00pm PST

Aren’t these pictures simply adorable? Here’s wishing Soundarya Rajinikanth a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead filled with love and happiness.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).