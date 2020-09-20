Superstar Rajinikanth and Latha Rajinikanth have two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya. Born on September 20, 1984, gorgeous Soundarya is the younger daughter of Thalaiva and his wife. Talent and creativity runs in the Thalaiva blood. Soundarya, who has turned a year older today, is a graphic designer and also a producer and director. For the unversed, she has designed the title sequences of the films in which her father starred. Soundarya Rajinikanth Shares A Perfect Post For Thalaiva on His 69th Birthday.
Soundarya Rajinikanth is very attached to her family. If you scroll through her Instagram profile, you’ll get to see the series of family pictures that she has posted on numerous occasions. It clearly shows that family means everything to her. From sharing wonderful moments with her parents to her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi and son Ved and many others, Soundarya’s Insta photographs just cannot be missed. On the occasion of her 36th birthday, let’s take a look at some of those lovely moments that she has shared with her Insta family.
An Amazing Moment With Son, Mother And Mother-In-Law
The Happy Trio
Major Throwback Pic Of Thalaiva And Latha
First Anniversary Celebration
Baby Boy Ved
Fam-Jam During Pongal 2020
Such A Beautiful One
Father-Daughter Duo
Aww
Aren’t these pictures simply adorable? Here’s wishing Soundarya Rajinikanth a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead filled with love and happiness.
