After several months of delay, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master had hit the silver screens on January 13. Also featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, this Tamil film has turned out to be a blockbuster. It had released in more than 1,000 theatres in Tamil Nadu. Some of the theatres in Tamil Nadu had started advanced bookings from January 7. It has been 17 days since the film has had a theatrical release and it is already nearing Rs 250 crore mark worldwide. Master has also been released on the streaming giant Amazon Prime from January 29, leaving film exhibitors upset. Master: Thalapathy Vijay’s Blockbuster Film To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On January 29.

Some of the film exhibitors in Tamil Nadu wanted the makers of Master to wait for a little longer before premiering the movie on Amazon Prime Video. To compensate the decision, the theatre owners had reportedly demanded 10% share from the profit of Master. However, even that was refuted by the makers. Now the latest report suggests that the film exhibitors in Tamil Nadu have decided to remove Master from cinema halls from February 3 since it is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Industry expert Sreedhar Pillai has shared about the same on Twitter. Master: Theatre Owners Demand 10 Percent Extra Share Due to Early Release of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer on Amazon Prime Video.

Master To Be Pulled From The Silver Screen

#Master to be pulled out of screens in #TN, from Wednesday (Feb 3), as per exhibitors. The film is already available on #OTT platforms. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 30, 2021

One of the Twitter users commented on the post saying, ‘Even though it is available in OTT, Audience are coming to theater and many theater are still going with housefull shows. Worst decision #master’. However, there has been no official statement released yet by the film exhibitors in Tamil Nadu.

