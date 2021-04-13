These are testing times, as COVID-19 is still in the air creating mayhem once again. Due to this, even the entertainment business is largely getting affected. However, looks like there is still a ray of hope, as Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab, which released on April 9 in theatres is performing immensely well at the ticket window. The courtroom drama has been tagged as the 'biggest blockbuster' of the year yet. Despite 50 percent occupancy in cinema halls, the movie has set a record with its three-day collection. Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Comeback Film Gets a Huge Opening, Mints Rs 42 Crore – Reports.

Reportedly, Vakeel Saab has beaten the three-day collection record of Thalapathy Vijay's Master. Yes, you read that right. Talking about Master first, it released in January amid 50 percent occupancy at the theatres. The movie debuted with Rs 34.80 crores including the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada version. And it's first three days collection stood at Rs 69 crores. Vakeel Saab Review: Pawan Kalyan’s Comeback, Thaman S’ BG Music Impresses Netizens (View Tweets).

Now, coming to the winner, Vakeel Saab, it has defeated Master at the box office with Rs 2 crores. As per reports, the movie has minted Rs 71.50 crores in three days. Breaking the total, the flick earned Rs 38 crores on its opening day, Rs 16.50 crores on day two and day three stands at Rs 17 crores respectively. However, to note, there has been no official confirmation with regards to box office numbers yet. Vakeel Saab: The Telugu Teaser Of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Be Attached With Pawan Kalyan's Film (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, from the day of its release, Vakeel Saab has garnered positive reactions from the critics and audiences alike. Helmed by Venu Sriram, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan. Stay tuned!

