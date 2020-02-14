World Famous Lover Quick Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda is in Top Form in This Romantic Anthology

World Famous Lover Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda is World Famous Lover in Kranthi Madhav's new film. While the name suggests something more passionate and romantic, World Famous Lover is far more dramatic and dark, even making us draw parallels to Deverakonda's big hit, Arjun Reddy. It is an anthology of three segments, all featuring Vijay in three different roles. Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Isabelle Leite as the female leads. World Famous Lover Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online: Vijay Deverakonda's V-Day Release Affected By Piracy?

The main segment has Vijay Deverakonda and Raashi Khanna play a couple in live-in relationship, who is going through a tough time. The guy is an unemployed writer who spends his time watching cartoons and do nothing useful in the house. This bothers the girl so much that one day she snaps and breaks up with her. Frustrated and angry, the guy begins to break through his writer's block and start writing a story through which he expresses his frustration. And here is where we get to see Vijay in his Telangana avatar.World Famous Lover Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh Starrer is High on Romance and Emotion Say Twitterati.

In the first half, we see the main segment and the story with Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa. The main story gets into how and why Vijay and Raashi's characters fall in love, and what lead to the circumstances that made him unemployed. The first story deals with the complacency in marriage and the temptations that you might face. While the stories itself aren't really that impressive, it is the performances that make you invested in the film. Especially that of Vijay Deverakonda and Aishwarya Rajesh. Hoping that the second half has the material to live up to their performances.