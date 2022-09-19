Sudhanshu Pandey has grown immensely famous playing the leading role in Star Plus’ show Anupamaa. Portraying the character of Vanraj Shah, Sudhanshu, in an exclusive conversation with LatestLY, sheds light on how the industry is uncertain among a host of other things. Anupamaa Spoiler Update: Rakhi Begs Anupamaa To Save Partisoh and Kinjal’s Marriage!

Is it tough to continue being an actor in today's scenario? What is the most challenging part? What was the most challenging part of your journey?

Continuing to be an actor is not a very difficult thing because once an actor, always an actor but what is difficult to continue is your discipline, state of mind, your happiness, your stability of mind and body. I think that is the most challenging part as an actor because of the kind of lives that most actors tend to lead.

The entertainment industry is very uncertain in terms of opportunities. Today there is work, tomorrow it isn’t. What is your take?

When you say the entertainment industry is uncertain I guess everything is uncertain if you really look at it. But I guess all you have got to do is just keep at it, keep doing your work with full honesty, be loyal to your job and I don't think if you're disciplined and if you're doing your job correctly, if you're involved, I don't think one should ever worry about the uncertainty about their profession because today you could be doing one thing , tomorrow you could be doing others because if you're good at your job, if you're hardworking, I think everybody wants to ultimately work with you. Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Is an ‘Expression Queen’, Say Netizens As They Applaud Her Reaction on Paritosh Having an Extra Marital Affair! (View Posts).

Everyone wants to do different kinds of roles but sometimes the roles of your choice are just not there. Comment

Every actor wants to do different kinds of roles and it's not always that you get roles of your choice. So you've got to be patient, you've to be happy that you've worked, that is very important because it's very important to keep working and somewhere along the way if you keep working I'm sure the kind of work that you have and you want to do will come your way. There's always a chance for something magical coming your way. For me it has and I'm sure for every actor that holds true. So even if you're doing work that is not your choice, maybe not the best but you're still working and you should always thank god for that. So basically be happy doing and with what you have.

When the flow of work isn’t there, what should one do to keep a positive mental attitude? What do you do to keep your enthusiasm and confidence alive? Share a few tips

When the flow of work is not that great, I guess the best thing to do is meditate, do Pranayam, do take care of your health, take care of your mind. Because ultimately it is the healthy mind and the healthy body that is always going to be in demand. When you have a healthy mind , you have a mind that can always make sense and speak the truth and even as an actor you'll be performing better when you have a healthy mind and if you have a healthy body you're able to do so many physical challenges and you can do so much good work. Physically you could perform stunts, you can dance, you can do everything. So all these things are very important and I think that is what will keep your enthusiasm and confidence alive. So I think all the discipline, the physical health, mental health is the most important for any actor to be surviving in this Industry and for the longevity of their career.

