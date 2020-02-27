Ava DuVernay, Victoria Mahoney Working on Series Adaptation of Sci-Fi Novel 'Dawn'

Ava DuVernay, Victoria Mahoney (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker second unit director Victoria Mahoney have teamed up to adapt sci-fi novel "Dawn" as an Amazon Studios drama series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is currently under development with script-to-series commitment.

Mahoney, who last year became the first woman and first African American to helm a Star Wars film, will serve as the writer and director on the pilot. Octavia E Butler's "Dawn", published in 1987, revolves around an African American woman who works with aliens to resurrect the human race 250 years after a nuclear war.

DuVernay will executive produce the project via her Array Filmworks along with Mahoney, Allen Bain, Gary Pearl and Thomas L Carter. PTI