Kudos to BBC Three for their latest Quickies video. And before you begin assuming, its not what you think it is. The video is a satirical take on how often, women are judged by the clothes they wear and God forbid, if they are sexually harassed, molested or even raped, the blame is placed on them with the society saying, "She was asking for it." For all you hypocrites out there, BBC Three's this Quickies video should serve as an eye-opener. Also, it has also received a thumbs up from actors like Nakuul Mehta, Richa Chadha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Nakuul Mehta Supports Zaan Khan, Lashes Out At Hamari Bahu Silk Producers For Non-Payment of Dues To The Actors (View Post).

The video sees two guys walking into a cafe, discussing a college sex scandal and one of them says, "Look what she's wearing, she's asking for it." This gets the cafe girls behind the counter thinking if life would be different if they'd achieve what they wanted if they dressed accordingly. Richa Chadha Calls Out the Nepotism Debates, the Fake Condolers of Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise in a Hard-Hitting Blog Post.

Watch The Video Below:

When they say.... 'She's asking for it?' Brilliant piece by @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/ZBEqjTkBa6 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) September 2, 2020

If they say women are asking to get sexually assaulted on the basis of the clothes that they are wearing, many women dress in sarees and dress are ill-treated by their in-laws and not to mention, harassed and raped too. If dressing was the yardstick on how women want to be treated, then women could get everything they wanted by simply choosing their clothes right. This video is the answer to society's common mentality that dressing is not what causes sexual predators to attack their victims. Unfortunately, society is yet to understand the fact that not all sexual harassment cases are those where women were seen wearing (what the accused perpetuates as) provocative clothes. It's all in the mindset that needs to change and not women and their way of dressing.

