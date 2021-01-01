Even as we usher in new year 2021, the Bigg Boss 14 house is seeing some really incredible face-off’s. The first day of the year starts off on a dramatic note in the Bigg Boss House! Rakhi Sawant is seen teasing Aly Goni about her relationship with Jasmin Bhasin. While Rakhi tries to say that Jasmin is Aly’s girlfriend, Aly asks her to mind her own business. Aly also threatens Rakhi that he can act as crazy as she is acting and pay her back in his own way! Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Dumps A Duck Mask On Rakhi Sawant, Latter Says She Needs Surgery For Her Broken Nose (Watch Video).

Rakhi, however, seems to be hell bent on making the contestants’ lives uncomfortable. She is set to break all the resolutions that that the housemates have promised themselves! Rakhi starts with Jasmin and is seen throwing bedsheets and other items all around the house. Jasmin, on the other hand, is seen cleaning up behind her. While Jasmin is seen telling Rakhi to not do all the destruction, Rakhi is on full steam! Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Confesses Her Love to Aly Goni, Asks Him to Win Over Her Family (Watch Video).

Rakhi continues wreaking havoc in the house with pulling over bedsheets and throwing down mattresses! Jasmin, who is cleaning after Rakhi, first requests her to stop her activities. As Rakhi threatens to throw Jasmin in a dustbin, Jasmin does not take lightly to it! How will Rakhi and Jasmin’s rivalry play out? Will the two have another showdown?

