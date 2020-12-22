Recently, in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, we saw a massive fight between Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni. The two locked horns where it was Nikki who was upset with Aly for not taking a stand when Rakhi Sawant hurled abuses at her. After the same, we also saw both of them talking it out and becoming friends once again. However, as per the latest promo, we already see a love triangle in the making. Why do we say so? As in the clip, Nikki admits while conversing with Rakhi that she would say 'yes' if Aly proposes to her. Yes, you read that right! Bigg Boss 14 December 21 Episode: Rubina Dilaik Denies Rahul Vaidya’s Claim of Being Authoritative; Vikas Gupta Makes a Comeback – 6 Highlights of BB 14.

Their chat starts with Nikki asking Rakhi who told her that she likes Aly. To which, Rakhi says that she can't recollect the name, but someone did tell her this. Ahead, we see Tamboli clearing Sawant's doubt and stating that Aly and Jasmin Bhasin and only close buddies and not a couple. Rakhi being herself reciprocates to Nikki by saying she shouldn't hide her feelings for Aly. To this, Tamboli replies, “I am not accepting defeat. If he ever asks me upfront if I like him, my answer would be yes.” Aww! Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani Opens Up About Jaan Kumar Sanu's Betrayal, Says 'If He Has Got Any Shame, He Will Not Contact Me'.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

With this, we definitely feel that something romantic awaits ahead. Having said that, there have been strong rumours of Aly and Jasmin dating each other, but the two have denied these claims. So, will Nikki's confession about will finally see a cat out of the bag? The answer to this lies in the future episodes of Bigg Boss 14. Stay tuned!

