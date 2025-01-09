Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 is all set to welcome exciting celebrity guests in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Reports reveal that cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree Verma, will appear on the show with Shreyas Iyer, adding more thrill as BB 18 heads toward its finale. Additionally, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, along with her daughter Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, will also be gracing the episode. With drama and entertainment at its peak, this Weekend Ka Vaar promises to be an unmissable event for fans. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Double Eviction: Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun – Who Will Be Eliminated Mid-Week?

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rasha Thadani & Other Celebs to Appear on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18'

As per TOI, Bigg Boss 18 will feature Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani, and Aaman Devgan on Saturday's (January 11) Weekend Ka Vaar to promote the upcoming movie Azaad. The Sunday episode on January 12 will see Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh from Kings Punjab. Yuzvendra Chahal's appearance is particularly anticipated, with rumours circulating about issues in his marriage with Dhanashree Verma. Old Video of Dhanashree Verma Saying 'Yuzi Bhai Apna Khelne Ki Taiyari Mein Busy Hai' Goes Viral Amid Her and Yuzvendra Chahal's Divorce Rumours.

Watch 'Bigg Boss 18' Ticket to Finale Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Latest Deets on 'Bigg Boss 18'

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its grand finale, with contestants fiercely competing for a spot. In the latest episode, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun and Chahat Pandey were disqualified during the nomination task after Rajat violated the rules, leaving them all nominated. Other remaining contestants include Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra. The BB 18 finale will air on January 19, 2024.

