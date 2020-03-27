Bong Joon-Ho's Oscar Winning Film 'Parasite' Makes Its Digital Debut on Amazon Prime, Yay, You Have a New Quarantine Timepass!

Parasite (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are you the one who missed watching the commercially and critically acclaimed movie, Parasite? Or you are one of them who once again wants to binge-watch the flick as you can't get over how ah-mazing it is? Well, fret not, as in your self-quarantine time now you can tune into the Oscar-winning film, Parasite on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime. No, we ain't joking, as this is for real. Making its digital debut in India via the said portal, moviegoers who even missed this film can now catch it up and how. For the unware, helmed by Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite created history at this year's Oscars by becoming the first foreign language flick to bag an Academy Award in the Best Picture category. Zomato India Congratulates 'Parasite' for Winning Oscars 2020 and Compliments Their Food in Korean Language; Twitterati Left Scratching Their Heads.

Also, if you think that the Korean language is something you'll be unable to decode. Rejoice, as the movie on Prime is available with English subtitles as well in Hindi dubbing. The film is one of a kind as it dark as well as fun to watch. This one tells the tale of two families; one filthy rich and other quite poor. However, the interesting twits come in when these two families meet and get into a relationship of sorts which further showcases greed and class discrimination. Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Wins Best Original Screenplay for Parasite and Twitterati Can't Get Over His 'Smiling Moment' Admiring the Oscar Trophy.

Check Out The Trailer Of Parasite Below:

So, do not think much and go and watch Parasite on the nearest phone/TV or tab now. Talking about the superb cast of the movie, it stars superstar straight from Korea namely Kang-ho Song alongside Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, and Lee Jung-eun. Stay tuned!