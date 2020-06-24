While workaholics of the entertainment industry were all set to rejoice that they would be back to work, doing what they love- acting and entertaining their audience, their plans have gone for a toss. First, CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) and FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) stayed a ban on resuming of shoots as their demands for artists and crews' COVID-19 insurance cover was not met and there was also the problem of work hours. And now, add into this list, the issue of Producers not having cleared out pending dues. CINTAA in their circular had mentioned that before shoots resumed after lockdown, producers had to clear out any and all pending dues of artists and workers. FWICE and CINTAA Won't Resume the Shootings of TV Serials after IFTPC Fails to Meet their Insurance and Shift Timings Demands.

And now, as per a report in TOI, CINTAA and FWICE have jointly issued a statement demanding that all the rules that they have laid down (list below) be followed, including the demand that producers pay up and clear any and all pending dues upfront, before resuming shoots during the Unlock 1 phase. Akshay Kumar Continues with his Generosity, Donates Rs 45 Lakh to CINTAA - Read Details.

The statement, published in TOI reads - "Many producers are taking unilateral steps of calling our members for shoot, this has only created a feeling of unrest and misguidance amongst the members, even before resumptions of shoot. It is highly regretted to note that even after the strict directives issued by the I & B ministry to all the producers to clear the outstanding dues of the actors, workers and technicians pending prior to the announcement of the lockdown by the Government amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Producers have still not cleared the outstanding dues of our members. All the outstanding dues of our members should be cleared prior to the resumption of the shootings."

The list of demands that FWICE and CINTAA issued are listed below:

- Shift hours: Strictly to be 8 hours per day as opposed o the usual 12 hours workday.

- Payments to daily paid actors/ technicians/ workers has to be settled at the end of the day.

- All contractual employees have to be paid in 30 days.

- Conveyance has to be settled at the end of the day.

- Mandatory weekly holiday

- Adherence to stringent health and safety protocols as per directives of the Government.

- Insurance: Health & Life Insurance with Covid-19 specific coverage. We demand a 50-lac cover for actors / workers /technicians who succumb to death.

- No pay cuts/discounts will be agreed by Actors/ workers /technicians post resuming to work.

- No actor/ technicians/ workers would be replaced for refusing giving discounts on their emoluments.

- Deployment of a well-equipped ambulance along with a Paramedical staff (Nurse) and a Doctor at the location.

The statement also read, All the above-mentioned issues have to be resolved first so that there is complete clarity to all, be it actors/ workers or technicians. No one can risk the lives of human resources and for us at FWICE AND CINTAA certainly not." Despite this piece of news, a few TV shows like Shakti - AstItva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi have started shooting.

