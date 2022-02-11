Damian Lewis celebrates his 51st birthday on February 11. He is widely known for portraying the role of Bobby Axelrod in Billions. His smart, intelligent and powerful appearance in the Showtime, Disney+ Hotstar's series Billions was just unmissable. Lewis received several honours for his amazing work in shows like Band of Brothers, for which he bagged Golden Globe nomination, he even earned a Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award for his wonderful part in espionage-thriller series Homeland. Lewis as an extremely successful and ambitious billionaire manager in Billions was a treat to watch, as his thoughts and ideas about life choices and decision were just mind-blowing. Billions Season 5: Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll on Board for Brian Koppelman’s Hit Show.

Apart from series, he starred in movies like Robinson Crusoe, Dreamcatcher, Keane, An Unfinished Life, The Situation, Your Highness, Will, Our Kind of Traitor, Run This Town, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Dream Horse, etc. Not only films and series, Lewis has also amazed us with his stage performances which includes Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, American Buffalo and The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?, among others. Damian Lewis Pays Heartwarming Poetic Tribute to Late Wife Helen McCrory.

On the occasion of Damian Lewis' 51st birthday, let's hear some of his superb quotes and sayings as Bobby Axelrod from Billions:

Remind Yourself!!

Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod in Billions (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Damn!!

Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod in Billions (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

That's Super Cool!!

Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod in Billions (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Note That...Billionaires!!

Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod in Billions (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Secure The Future!!

Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod in Billions (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Being Myself!!

Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod in Billions (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Choices!!

Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod in Billions (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Nagasaki!!

Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod in Billions (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Nature's Energy Source!!

Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod in Billions (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Don't Forget It!!

Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod in Billions (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod from Billions. We wish this handsome actor, producer and presenter Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

