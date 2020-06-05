Ekta Kapoor Reveals Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 4's Plot: 'May Be Based on the Real-Life Story of a Bollywood Star Wife's Extra-Marital Affair'

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor's adult love triangle Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain has reached its third season and has been getting a stellar response from the audience. While the first season saw the lead pair Rohit (Ronit Roy) and Poonam's (Gurdeep Kohli Punjj) perfect marriage get shattered when the secret of Rohit's extra-marital affair with a career-oriented Ananya (Mona Singh) comes to Poonam's knowledge. The second season of the show focusses on how while Poonam and family pick up pieces of their broken hearts, Rohit and Ananya begin a life together, that eventually starts falling apart because of the latter's career-oriented mindset. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 Trailer: Gurdeep Kohli and Mona Singh Turn Into Fierce Women While Ronit Roy Goes Off The Deep End (Watch Video).

And the recently released third season deals with a distraught Rohit, who is left to deal with both his wives Poonam and Ananya having left him to marry other men and season fo the show knowledge. The season also broaches the topic of infidelity. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3: Mona Singh Says Her ALTBalaji Show Is Real, Dark and Toxic.

And show creator Ekta Kapoor, in a conversation with Mid-Day, shed some light on the season 3 storyline. "Men associate infidelity with the physical [act of cheating], whereas, for women, it is about the emotional [indiscretion]. It is the lack of communication that breaks down a relationship," revealed Ekta.

She also revealed what the season 4 plotline of the show will be and also that Ronit, Mona and Gurdeep won't be a part of the 4th season. "The fourth season may be based on the real-life story of a Bollywood star wife's extra-marital affair. It will have a fresh cast," Ekta revealed and signed off, leaving us all wanting for more. Well, now that;s one interesting subject matter and we wonder whose life is season 4 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will be based on. All we can say is the next season will be based on experiences drawn from real-life.