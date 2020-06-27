Hina Khan next venture is Zee 5's web film Unlock: The Haunted App, where she will be seen playing a grey role opposite Kushal Tandon. And while the promo of the show has received a positive response, this isn't Hina's first rendezvous with the web-space. She has been a part of the web series Damaged. And the actress is quite excited to bring to the table something new and different with this genre (dark-web), and also feels that films released in the digital space are now going to be a new trend. Unlock The Haunted App Trailer: Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon Have Ulterior Motives In This Zee5 Horror Thriller (Watch Video).

Speaking about her thoughts on web films taking over the digital space, Hina says, "Web films are definitely the new trend at the moment. Everything, in fact, has now gone digital. Be it big films or small films, everything is releasing online now because we don't really have a choice due to the pandemic. So coming to me, I am honestly okay with this concept and I am enjoying the digital space." Hina Khan Didn’t Feel Safe on Resuming Work; Actress Narrates Her Experience of Dubbing for the Upcoming Web Show.

In fact, the actress is of the opinion that there is lot more scope on the web in the coming year. "I am also actually looking forward to doing more films in this space because for the next 1 year or so it seems everything is going to be put up here. I would want my work to get noticed and recognized and for that I will be aiming at doing as much as I can in the digital space," believes Hina.

