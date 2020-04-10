Mahira Sharma Opens Up On Allegations of Donating Food for Publicity, Says 'It's Convenient to Sit Infront of Social Media and Monitor and Judge Others'

Mahira Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13's besties Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were recently in the news for stepping outside during the lockdown with gloves and masks intact, to distribute food amongst the needy. However, they were soon trolled on social media for publicising their deeds. However, both Paras and Chhabra both remain unfazed by the negativity that surrounded their deed. In a statement, Mahira clarified that her and Paras' sole intentions were only to help the needy and that they don't care what trolls say about them. Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma Do Their Bit, Distribute Food Among Needy During the COVID-19 Crisis (Watch Video).

Said Mahira, "For me, donating basic essentials is a gesture to show that I CARE. I care for all those who are helpless at this time, all those who are unable to support themselves and their families." After Baarish, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to To Share Screen Space In A Punjabi Film?

Check Out Paras and Mahira's Video Below:

Revealing that she does not care about the hate she and Paras are receiving on social media, Mahira said, "It's convenient to sit in front of the Social

Media and monitor others to judge and comment on others and their actions but it is difficult to come out and help those in pain, feed them, and comfort them. I am using my social media to encourage and motivate people to help each other rather than making funny videos on alcohol and making a mockery of this situation. Others' vulnerability is not funny...." It’s Official! Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma Confirm Doing a Film Together.

Mahira also stated that if she has the position and power to influence and do good for the needy, then she will use social media to help make a difference. "Use social media for nobility and good messages .... stop being in VAIN. If I am sitting in a position where I can influence and inspire millions to do good then why not! I know there are many more and powerful people than me out there but I have the will and good intention to step out of my house and act upon it, rather than making funny videos and pointing fingers at others." Fair point Mahira.